Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 257 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
MCK opened at $501.35 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $519.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.11 and its 200 day moving average is $451.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
