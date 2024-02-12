Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,702 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 48,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 242,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 361,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $156.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

