Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 296,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 36.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 613,014 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 965,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 774,997 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 61.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 773,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 294,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 652,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period.

PAUG stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

