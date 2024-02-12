Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.87% of Phreesia worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $238,190. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

Phreesia Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PHR opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

