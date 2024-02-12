Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eaton by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,305,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $277.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $278.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

