Blair William & Co. IL Buys 12,400 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

SLB opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.