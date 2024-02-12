Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,529 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

