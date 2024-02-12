Blair William & Co. IL Buys 21,574 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,009,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NYSE CW opened at $228.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average is $209.79. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

