Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,499 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 832,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 76,913 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,907 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

