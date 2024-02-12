Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,626 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.46% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.78 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

