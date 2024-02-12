Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,048 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Twilio worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.60 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

