Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after buying an additional 253,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 215,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

