Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $235.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

