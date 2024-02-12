Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.48% of Shake Shack worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $79.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,990.25 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

