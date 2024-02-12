Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,664 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.33% of Verra Mobility worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

