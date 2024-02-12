Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Dover worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

DOV stock opened at $160.53 on Monday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.