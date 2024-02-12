Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,462,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $649.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $580.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $658.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

