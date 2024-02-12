Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $426.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

