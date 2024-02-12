Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.