Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of AppFolio worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $233.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.82. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,792.93 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

