Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,963 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.31% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

