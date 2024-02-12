Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of Okta worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Okta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $158,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.94. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

