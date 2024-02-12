Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,486 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $166.56 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $167.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

