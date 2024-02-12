Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 29,359 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

