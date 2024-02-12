Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 9,488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

