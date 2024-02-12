Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $8,675,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 61,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $334.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.78. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $335.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

