Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Five Below worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE opened at $188.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.06. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

