Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321,396 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $658,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $642,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.1 %

CDAY opened at $69.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,317.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.