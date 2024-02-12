Blair William & Co. IL Sells 126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $99.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

