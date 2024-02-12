Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,310 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of Globant worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Globant by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after buying an additional 411,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,388,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Trading Up 2.1 %

GLOB stock opened at $242.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.60. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

