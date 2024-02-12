Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,245 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.22% of Sealed Air worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,970,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,825,000 after buying an additional 2,291,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

