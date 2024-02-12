Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,284 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,284 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 4.0 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.