Blair William & Co. IL Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $521.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $522.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

