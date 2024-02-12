Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,356 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after buying an additional 232,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $160.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.71. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

