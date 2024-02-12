Blair William & Co. IL Sells 672 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $419.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.30.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

