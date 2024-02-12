Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,721 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $152.36.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.