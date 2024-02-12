Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.63 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

