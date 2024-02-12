Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.16% of AGCO worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

