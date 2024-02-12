Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.38% of Blue Bird worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 269.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,727,438 shares of company stock worth $69,347,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $983.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

