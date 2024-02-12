Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.