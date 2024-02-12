Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $13.96 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ferguson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.