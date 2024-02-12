Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $14.24 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,770 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

