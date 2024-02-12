Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.81 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $20,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $388.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.10.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

