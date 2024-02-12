Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.25 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

