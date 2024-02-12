Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 625,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 82.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,586. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $135.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

