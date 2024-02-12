Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 14,400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $650.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

