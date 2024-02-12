Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 191,600 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.79% of Vista Energy worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

VIST stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.