Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $83.10 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Expedia Group worth $83,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

