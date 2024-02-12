Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $291.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

