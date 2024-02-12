Citigroup Inc. Buys 191,160 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $54,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $156.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $158.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.